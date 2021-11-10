Jaylen Brown Injury: Why the Celtics Are Playing It Safe

Jaylen Brown details level of concern with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hamstring injuries can be fickle, which explains why Jaylen Brown is still sidelined despite feeling "no pain."

The Boston Celtics wing is expected to miss one to two weeks with a right hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday against the Miami Heat. That means he won't play Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors and could miss a few more games going forward.

Brown addressed his injury for the first time Wednesday, sharing that he still has some hamstring tightness but is "without pain" and got some work in at the team's practice facility earlier in the day.

Despite that positive development, the Celtics won't rush Brown back -- in part because the 25-year-old has suffered this injury before.

"I think the concern is because, maybe a year ago, before the season shut down, I had the same injury. So I just re-injured the same injury," Brown said, as seen in the video above. "So, that was the concern. But as far as hamstring injuries go, I think this is the lightest one that I've had."

That initial hamstring injury cost Brown four games in March 2020 before the season was shut down due to COVID-19. The Celtics play Game 11 of 82 on Wednesday, so it's in their best interest to preserve their All-Star for the majority of the season.

"I'm not overly concerned about it, but I do want to make sure it's not an ongoing issue," Brown said. "[The medical staff] wants to make sure I do all the proper stuff this time to make sure this doesn't happen again later in the season."

Boston lost to the Dallas Mavericks on a Luka Doncic buzzer-beater Saturday night in Brown's absence but will look to rebound Wednesday at TD Garden against the 6-5 Raptors.