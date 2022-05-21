Jaylen Brown makes history for Celtics in Game 3 loss vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On a night in which contributions from his teammates were spotty at best, Jaylen Brown made history for the Boston Celtics.

Though his efforts went for naught in a 109-103 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown became the first player in the shot clock era (1954-present) to score 40 points without missing a 2-point shot.

Brown shot 14 for 20 overall but 11 for 11 from inside the arc, his 40 points setting a new career high for the playoffs. His previous mark was 34 points, back in the 2017-18 postseason.

He was far from flawless in the game -- Brown's seven turnovers led the team, as the Celtics coughed it up 23 times in all -- but on a night in which Jayson Tatum in particular struggled throughout, it's a positive sign moving forward that Brown is capable of carrying the load on offense like this. Assuming a return to form for Tatum, if Brown is even half as efficient as he was in Game 3, there's no reason to think that Boston can't bounce back in Game 4.