celtics

Jaylen Brown Makes History for Celtics in Game 3 Loss Vs. Heat

By Jake Levin

Jaylen Brown makes history for Celtics in Game 3 loss vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On a night in which contributions from his teammates were spotty at best, Jaylen Brown made history for the Boston Celtics.

Though his efforts went for naught in a 109-103 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown became the first player in the shot clock era (1954-present) to score 40 points without missing a 2-point shot.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Huge comeback falls short in wild Game 3 loss

Brown shot 14 for 20 overall but 11 for 11 from inside the arc, his 40 points setting a new career high for the playoffs. His previous mark was 34 points, back in the 2017-18 postseason.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 7 hours ago

Biden Says Monkeypox Cases Something to ‘Be Concerned About'

Russia 10 hours ago

Russia Presses Donbas Offensive as Polish Leader Visits Kyiv

He was far from flawless in the game -- Brown's seven turnovers led the team, as the Celtics coughed it up 23 times in all -- but on a night in which Jayson Tatum in particular struggled throughout, it's a positive sign moving forward that Brown is capable of carrying the load on offense like this. Assuming a return to form for Tatum, if Brown is even half as efficient as he was in Game 3, there's no reason to think that Boston can't bounce back in Game 4.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us