Jaylen Brown Meets With Barack Obama, Gives Him a Celtics Jersey

Jaylen posts Instagram message after meeting with Obama originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Monday was a special day for Jaylen Brown as the Boston Celtics All-Star got a chance to meet former United States president Barack Obama.

Brown took to Instagram with pictures from the meeting, including one of Obama posing with Brown's No. 7 Celtics jersey. Check it out below:

Brown captioned the post, “What a great opportunity to learn today @barackobama thank you for taking the time." He also included a photo of the earth with an inspiring message.

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."

You can see Brown's full post here.

Clearly, Brown came away inspired by his meeting with Obama. The feeling likely was mutual, as the 24-year-old has admirably stepped up as a leader off the court by pushing for social justice and speaking out against systemic racism.