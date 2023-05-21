Jaylen Brown on Game 3 Loss to Heat: ‘We Let Our Fanbase, Organization Down'

Jaylen Brown: 'We let our fanbase, organization down' in Game 3 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown was at a loss for words after the Boston Celtics' lopsided Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

"I don't even know where to start," Brown said after the 128-102 defeat. "It's an obvious letdown. I feel like we let our fanbase, organization down. We let ourselves down. And it was collective. We can point fingers, but in reality, it was just embarrassing."

"Embarrassing" is an accurate description. The No. 2 seed Celtics were outclassed by the No. 8 seed Heat from start to finish on Sunday night. They trailed by 30 before a fourth quarter in which they waved the white flag and sat their starters.

C's coach Joe Mazzulla has received -- and accepted -- much of the blame for Boston going down 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, neither of Boston's stars played well enough to keep the crucial Game 3 showdown within reach.

Brown (12 points) and Jayson Tatum (14 points) shot a combined 12-of-35 from the field, including just 1-of-14 from 3-point range. Brown was 0-for-7 from beyond the arc, making him now 2-for-20 from 3 in the series.

Overall, it was a lackluster effort for a Celtics team that suddenly finds itself on the brink of elimination. There has been plenty of chatter about Boston "quitting," but does Brown believe they've thrown in the towel?

"I don't think so. I would hope not," he answered. "That's not what I'm about. I'm gonna fight to the end. So we're gonna try to get our guys ready for the next game. And we come out, and we put our best foot forward. At the end of the day, that's what we gotta do. That's just how I see it.

"The series isn't over yet. It's looking bad but you come out, have some pride about yourself, and put your best foot forward."

No team in NBA history has come back from being down 0-3 in a playoff series. That fact isn't lost on Brown. So what's the mindset heading into a do-or-die Game 4?

"We just gotta come out and play basketball," Brown said. "Come out with a great mentality. Come out and have some pride about yourself. Come out and have some pride about who you're playing for. Just come out and play basketball. I believe we can win the next one. So we just gotta come out and play."

Celtics-Heat Game 4 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Tuesday in Miami. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. right here on NBC Sports Boston.