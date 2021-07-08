Jaylen Brown Plays ‘Hell Hoop' for Charity on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Jaylen hits tough shot for charity on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown may have hit his toughest shot of the year Thursday during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The Boston Celtics All-Star played a game of "Hell Hoop" prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ABC. Brown was tasked with making a shot into a rotating hoop while inflatable defenders stood in his way. If he succeeded, he'd get $25,000 toward his 7uice Foundation.

See how Brown fared at the link below:

.@NBA all-star Jaylen Brown puts his reputation on the three-point line in the most distracting basketball game ever! 😈🔥🏀 @Fchwpo @AnthonyAnderson pic.twitter.com/dnk9RUsmsO — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) July 9, 2021

Third time was the charm.

Apparently, "Hell Hoop" wasn't enough of a challenge for the 24-year-old, if this is any indication:

Too Easy make it a little harder next time 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/bEG89osAgf — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 9, 2021

Brown has made a lot of things look easy this year. He's coming off a 2020-21 season in which he set career highs in shooting percentage (48.4), 3-point percentage (39.7) and points per game (24.7).

While he isn't joining C's teammate Jayson Tatum on Team USA this summer, Brown is having a busy offseason of his own. In June, he met with former United States president Barack Obama.