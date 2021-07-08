celtics

Jaylen Brown Plays ‘Hell Hoop' for Charity on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Justin Leger

Jaylen Brown may have hit his toughest shot of the year Thursday during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The Boston Celtics All-Star played a game of "Hell Hoop" prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ABC. Brown was tasked with making a shot into a rotating hoop while inflatable defenders stood in his way. If he succeeded, he'd get $25,000 toward his 7uice Foundation.

See how Brown fared at the link below:

Third time was the charm. 

Apparently, "Hell Hoop" wasn't enough of a challenge for the 24-year-old, if this is any indication:

Brown has made a lot of things look easy this year. He's coming off a 2020-21 season in which he set career highs in shooting percentage (48.4), 3-point percentage (39.7) and points per game (24.7). 

While he isn't joining C's teammate Jayson Tatum on Team USA this summer, Brown is having a busy offseason of his own. In June, he met with former United States president Barack Obama.

