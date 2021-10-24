Jaylen Brown Ruled Out of Celtics-Rockets Game With Knee Injury

Still winless, Celtics to be without key player vs. Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Still in search of their first win of the season, the Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players Sunday night against the Houston Rockets.

Jaylen Brown -- who celebrates his 25th birthday Sunday -- has been ruled out of the game due to left patella tendinopathy.

Brown scored a career-high 46 points in Boston's season opening 138-134 double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks Wednesday, also setting a record for most points scored in an opener for the Celtics, but struggled mightily in the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors in Friday's home opener.

In 28 minutes, Brown finished with just 9 points on 3 of 13 shooting, failing to connect from 3-point land in seven attempts.

The Celtics are facing a 1-1 Rockets team coming off its first win of the season, a 124-91 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.