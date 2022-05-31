Jaylen Brown Signs With Kanye West's Donda Sports: Report

Report: Jaylen Brown makes history in deal with Kanye's Donda Sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown has at least one very high-profile celebrity in his corner entering the first NBA Finals appearance of his career.

The Boston Celtics star signed a partnership with rapper Kanye West's new business venture, Donda Sports, earlier this year, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Brown inked the deal shortly after Boston's game against the Warriors at Golden State in March. Brown posed for photos with West and his son, Saint, on the court after the game, and was spotted wearing some Donda Sports merch later in the night as well.

Brown is the first professional athlete to sign with Donda Sports, per TMZ Sports, with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald becoming the second this past week.

Brown already has his own clothing line, 7uice, so it's possible he and Kanye will collaborate on some apparel in the near future. Either way, it appears the 25-year-old has made quite the impression on the famous rapper/producer.

"We're told Donda eyed the Eastern Conference champ because of his intelligence, social activism and charitable work ... as well as his success on the court," TMZ Sports noted, adding that West believes Brown is "underappreciated" and "wants to bring him to 'superhero' status."

Brown has certainly made a name for himself during the 2022 postseason, averaging 22.9 points per game while helping the C's reach their first NBA Finals since 2010. If he and the Celtics are able to defeat the Golden State Warriors, his brand should increase exponentially -- especially with West's endorsement.