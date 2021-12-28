Jayson Tatum Among Five Celtics Ruled Out for Wednesday Vs. Clippers

Tatum among five C's ruled out for Wednesday vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are getting healthier, but they'll still be short-handed when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Boston has ruled out Jayson Tatum, Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith, and C.J. Miles due to health and safety protocols. Marcus Smart is listed as questionable with a right-hand laceration that forced him to miss Monday night's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Justin Jackson have returned from health and safety protocols and presumably will suit up for Wednesday's game. Al Horford and Grant Williams returned from their COVID-19 absences on Monday.

Marcus Smart (right hand laceration) - QUESTIONABLE

Wednesday's game vs. L.A. is a significant one for Boston following what may have been its worst loss of the season so far. The Celtics collapsed in the fourth quarter and fell 108-103 to a Timberwolves team missing four of its starters. The defeat brings them to 16-18 on the campaign.

Tip-off for Celtics-Clippers is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.