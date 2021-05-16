Jayson Tatum Among Many Celtics Who Won't Play in Regular Season Finale

Tatum among many Celtics who won't play in regular season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have already secured the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and a spot in the NBA play-in tournament as a result, so they won't be risking any further injuries to their top players in Sunday afternoon's regular season finale.

The C's will play the rival New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a matchup featuring a very shorthanded Boston roster.

Here's a list of the Celtics players officially ruled out:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. New York (2/2):



Jayson Tatum (Left Ankle Impingement) - OUT

Tristan Thompson (Left Pectoral Strain) - OUT

Kemba Walker (Left Cervical Nerve Irritation) - OUT

Robert Williams (Left Foot, Turf Toe) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2021

This is a tremendous chance for many of the Celtics' young players, including Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and others to gain some valuable experience before the playoffs and earn more trust from the coaching staff.

It's entirely possible that one of these players could get called on in a key moment during the postseason.

The Knicks also have not locked up their seed. All the Knicks have to do is beat the Celtics and they secure the No. 4 seed and homecourt advantage in the first round. However, a New York loss, combined with the results of the Hawks and Heat games Sunday, could drop the Knicks to the No. 5 or even the No. 6 seed.