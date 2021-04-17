Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Celtics Victorious in Thrilling Battle With Stephen Curry, Warriors: Highlights

The Boston Celtics' winning streak has moved to six.

By Jacob Camenker

Highlights: Jayson Tatum powers Celtics to win over Curry, Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Celtics' winning streak has moved to six.

U.S. & World

Cocoa Beach 3 hours ago

WW II-Era Plane Makes Emergency Ocean Landing at Air Show

Immigration 3 hours ago

On Immigration, the Confusion Is Coming From Inside the White House

The team was engaged in a tightly-contested battle with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. They were down at various points, including late in the game, but Jayson Tatum helped to power the team to a win.

With Jaylen Brown, Evan Fournier, and Robert Williams all out, Tatum posted a 44-point game to virtually match another MVP-caliber performance from Stephen Curry (47 points). Kemba Walker posted 25 of his own, Marcus Smart played his usual brand of tough defense and had a couple of key 3-pointers down the stretch, and newcomer Jabari Parker posted double-digit points to give the C's a lift off the bench.

The Celtics continue to play hard during this winning streak, and their ability to win without key players in the lineup is a great sign for them moving forward.

Here are the highlights from the Celtics' come-from-behind win over the Warriors.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 119, Warriors 114

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 30-26

Celtics vs. Warriors highlights

Kemba Walker with the strong finish through contact:

Jabari Parker's first points with the C's come on a putback slam:

Luke Kornet with the putback and-one:

Payton Pritchard nails a long 3-pointer:

Stephen Curry makes a ridiculous one-hand shot:

Jayson Tatum makes a great buzzer-beater to end the half:

Kemba gets it going from deep:

Tatum throws it down on the break:

Marcus Smart hits a critical 3-point shot:

Smart with the go-ahead 3-point make:

Tatum drives to the hoop for the go-ahead bucket:

Kemba's long-ball puts it out of reach:

UP NEXT:

Monday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Chicago Bulls

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsBostonnbacelticsGolden State Warriors
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us