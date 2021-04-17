Jayson Tatum, Celtics Victorious in Thrilling Battle With Stephen Curry, Warriors: Highlights

Highlights: Jayson Tatum powers Celtics to win over Curry, Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' winning streak has moved to six.

The team was engaged in a tightly-contested battle with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. They were down at various points, including late in the game, but Jayson Tatum helped to power the team to a win.

With Jaylen Brown, Evan Fournier, and Robert Williams all out, Tatum posted a 44-point game to virtually match another MVP-caliber performance from Stephen Curry (47 points). Kemba Walker posted 25 of his own, Marcus Smart played his usual brand of tough defense and had a couple of key 3-pointers down the stretch, and newcomer Jabari Parker posted double-digit points to give the C's a lift off the bench.

The Celtics continue to play hard during this winning streak, and their ability to win without key players in the lineup is a great sign for them moving forward.

Here are the highlights from the Celtics' come-from-behind win over the Warriors.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 119, Warriors 114

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 30-26

Celtics vs. Warriors highlights

Kemba Walker with the strong finish through contact:

Jabari Parker's first points with the C's come on a putback slam:

Luke Kornet with the putback and-one:

Payton Pritchard nails a long 3-pointer:

Stephen Curry makes a ridiculous one-hand shot:

Jayson Tatum makes a great buzzer-beater to end the half:

Kemba gets it going from deep:

Tatum throws it down on the break:

Marcus Smart hits a critical 3-point shot:

Smart with the go-ahead 3-point make:

Tatum drives to the hoop for the go-ahead bucket:

Kemba's long-ball puts it out of reach:

UP NEXT:

Monday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Chicago Bulls