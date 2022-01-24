Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Become Fourth Duo to Achieve This Rare Feat

Celtics stars Tatum, Brown become fourth NBA duo to achieve this rare feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have accomplished a feat only three pairs of teammates in NBA history had done before them.

Tatum dropped 51 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics earned an impressive 116-87 road win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon. He scored 48 points through three quarters but didn't play much over the final 12 minutes given Boston's massive lead.

The Celtics have received 50-point, 10-rebound performances from both Tatum and Brown this season. Brown scored 50 points with 11 rebounds in a 116-111 overtime win versus the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2.

Tatum and Brown, as a result, have joined a short list of teammates who've achieved that feat. Here's the full list, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With 51 Pts, 10 Reb & 7 Ast Sunday, Jayson Tatum joined Jaylen Brown as the 4th pair of teammates in NBA history with 50-Pt, 10-Reb games in the same season.



Tatum is also the 2nd Celtics player to record a 50-10-5 game...the other? Larry Bird (done twice). pic.twitter.com/hgb34wqqle — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2022

The Celtics are lucky to have two All-Star caliber wing players 25 years old or younger. Very few teams around the league are in the same position.

Two excellent players aren't enough to win a championship, though. You need to surround this duo with the right talent to be a legit contender, and so far the Celtics have not met this objective.