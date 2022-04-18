Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Congratulate Marcus Smart on DPOY

Tatum, Brown congratulate Marcus Smart on DPOY originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart's teammates have been campaigning for the Boston Celtics guard to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award all season. Their wish came true on Monday.

Smart was named the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first guard to win the award since Seattle SuperSonics great Gary Payton in 1995-96. Payton presented Smart with the award in front of his teammates in what made for a memorable moment at Auerbach Center.

After celebrating with Smart, C's stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown took to Twitter with congratulatory messages for the longest-tenured Celtic.

HELL YEAH!!! Happy for you bro first guard since GP that’s legendary! Nobody more deserving you earned it 🔒🔒🔒🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/vF3ZMIFWXO — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 18, 2022

YGC 🌍🔒 you a legend keep going !! https://t.co/cMK5zzYpxf — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) April 18, 2022

Others to congratulate Smart on social media included former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Smart's ex-Celtics teammate, Isaiah Thomas.

Congrats to my brother @smart_MS3 on winning DPOY!!! Well deserved killa, about damn time!!! 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 18, 2022

Smart (257 points) edged out Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (202 points) in the DPOY voting. Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert, who's won the award in three of the four previous seasons, placed third with 136 points. Bridges also was among those to congratulate Smart on Twitter.

It's a day worth celebrating for Smart and the C's, but don't expect the celebrating to last all that long. Boston's focus quickly will shift to Wednesday night's pivotal Game 2 matchup vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

