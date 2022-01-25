Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Continue Perfect Mark When Scoring 30 in Same Game

C's stay perfect when Tatum, Brown reach this mark together originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Sacramento Kings haven't made the playoffs in 16 seasons and don't appear ready to break that streak anytime soon.

Nevertheless, it was encouraging to see the Boston Celtics not play down to their competition at TD Garden on Tuesday -- their top two players in particular.

For the third time this season and seventh overall, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each topped 30 points in the same game. The Celtics improved to 7-0 in such contests, all while Tatum and Brown close in on matching a franchise record held by two icons from 35 years ago.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each have 30+ points tonight. It is the 3rd time this season they have each scored 30 points in a game.



The only duo in Celtics history with more such games in a season is Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87 (4x). pic.twitter.com/5tvIQgTNdW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 26, 2022

Tatum and Brown will have 33 more chances in 2021-22 to match the single-season record set by Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87.

Against the woeful Kings (18-31), Tatum had 36 points on 14 of 23 shooting -- including 7 of 14 from 3-point range -- and Brown had 30 on 11 of 19 shooting, 5 of 12 from downtown.

It's easier said than done, but on nights when both Tatum and Brown are feeling it -- topping 30 points together or not -- the Celtics should be capable of stringing together some more wins. Just maybe not all of the 53-point variety.