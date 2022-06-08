Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart Record Rare Finals Milestone in Game 3 Win

Celtics trio records rare Finals milestone in Game 3 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the postseason, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had already made Boston Celtics history earlier in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

By the night's end, Marcus Smart had joined in the fun to become the first group of teammates to reach 20 points and five assists in an NBA Finals game in nearly 40 years.

With their efforts in Boston's 116-100 win over the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, Tatum, Brown and Smart became the first trio to top the totals in a Finals game since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper did it for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1984 -- against the Celtics.

Brown had 27 points to lead Boston, as well as five assists. Tatum following with 26 points and nine assists, narrowly missing out on his second game with double-digit assists in the Finals and Smart had 24 points and five helpers.

"I was born in '98, so that's way before my time," Tatum said in a postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters. "But that's great company to be in."

Abdul-Jabbar and Johnson are Hall of Famers, of course. Cooper was no slouch himself, winning five titles and making eight All-Defensive teams for the Lakers in the '80s. But the Celtics bested LA in 1984, winning their second of three titles in the decade.

Golden State, meanwhile, didn't have any player get to five assists in its Game 3 loss, as Boston moved halfway to its first title since 2008 on Wednesday.

Game 4 is Friday at 9 p.m. at TD Garden.