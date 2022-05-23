Jayson Tatum Joins Elite Company With This Wild Conference Finals Stat

Tatum joins elite company with wild Conference Finals stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's safe to say Jayson Tatum has brushed off his uncharacteristically poor Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 performance.

The Boston Celtics star bounced back with a stellar first half of Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat on Monday night. He outscored Miami on his own with 12 points in the first quarter, then entered the half with 24 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He set a playoff career-high in free throw attempts with 14 in the first half and made 12 of them.

Tatum has now scored 20+ points in the first half of three of the four games in the series. Per ESPN Stats & Info, superstars James Harden and LeBron James are the only other players with three 20-point first halves in a single Conference Finals over the last 25 years.

Solid company to be in, especially for a 24-year-old.

Tatum and the Celtics evened the series Monday night at 2-2 before they head back to South Beach for Game 5 Wednesday night.