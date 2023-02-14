Jayson Tatum Joins Long List of Celtics Ruled Out for Bucks Matchup

Jayson Tatum among several Celtics ruled out for Bucks matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' depth has been tested over the past several games -- but the toughest test will come Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) is officially ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, the team announced this afternoon. Tatum will join Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) among the sidelined C's, while starting big men Robert Williams and Al Horford are both questionable for Tuesday night.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Malcolm Brogdon - AVAILABLE

Jaylen Brown - OUT

Danilo Gallinari - OUT

Al Horford - QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart - OUT

Jayson Tatum - OUT

Grant Williams - AVAILABLE

Robert Williams - QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/UbtG3CqtAl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2023

Tatum has only missed three games in 2022-23, and Tuesday will mark Boston's first game this season without Tatum and Brown. If Williams or Horford can't go, the C's will be without four members of their preferred starting five against a Bucks team riding a 10-game winning streak.

The good news for Boston is that Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles soreness) and Grant Williams (right elbow swelling) are both available to play after appearing on Monday's injury report.

Still, the Celtics might have to go deep into their bench Tuesday night: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Mike Muscala all could see increased minutes, while Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin could get additional run if Robert Williams and/or Horford can't go.

That might not be a bad thing, though: Boston has won four straight and six of its last seven despite a depleted lineup. White has played a central role in that success, earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over his last four games.

Tip-off for Celtics-Bucks is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.