Jayson Tatum, Mac Jones Hug It Out After Celtics' Game 7 Win

The New England Patriots quarterback was treated to a 109-81 Celtics victory that punches their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

By Justin Leger

Mac Jones was among several Boston sports figures at TD Garden on Sunday for the Boston Celtics' Game 7 showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The New England Patriots quarterback was treated to a 109-81 Celtics victory that punches their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. After the game, Jones congratulated Jayson Tatum and shared an embrace with the C's superstar.

Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Grant Williams' historic Game 7 sends C's onward

Tatum also caught up with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Celtics great Paul Pierce after the win. Other members of the Pats in attendance included wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, running back Damien Harris, defensive end Deatrich Wise and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Miami Heat is set for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.

