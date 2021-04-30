Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History With Huge Performance Vs. Spurs

Tatum makes Celtics history with huge performance vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum put on one of the greatest performances in Boston Celtics history Friday night vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

In addition to tying Larry Bird's franchise record of 60 points and setting a career-high, Tatum did something no other Celtic has done before. He became Boston's first player ever to notch multiple 50+ point games in a single season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jayson Tatum is the first player in Celtics history with multiple 50-point games in a season. pic.twitter.com/9w9uLI04lY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 1, 2021

Given all of the legends who have worn a Celtics uniform through the years, that's one heck of an accomplishment.

Tatum almost single-handedly led the C's insane 32-point comeback, the largest comeback in team history. He hit 20 of his 37 shots (5 of 7 from 3) and succeeded in getting to the line to hit clutch free throws down the stretch (15-17 FT).

The best part: Tatum is only getting started. At just 23 years old, we can expect plenty more historic performances out of the Celtics superstar.

Tatum and the Celtics will look to carry momentum from the incredible win into Sunday night's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip-off for the matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

