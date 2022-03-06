celtics

Jayson Tatum Matches Larry Bird for Most 50-Point Games in Celtics History

By Jake Levin

Jayson Tatum has matched a legendary Celtic with his latest 50-point game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the fourth time in the last calendar year, Jayson Tatum has topped 50 points for the Boston Celtics.

In a 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Sunday, Tatum connected on 16 of 30 field goal attempts -- 8 of 15 from 3-point range -- to finish with 54 points, the second-most of his career.

By topping 50 for the fourth time, Tatum matched one Larry Bird for the most such games in franchise history.

One big difference: Tatum's fourth 50-point came three days after his 24th birthday in his fifth NBA season. Bird didn't have his fourth game north of 50 until he was nearly 33, in his 11th season in the NBA.

Tatum and Bird are the only players to top 50 on multiple occasions for the storied franchise. Jaylen Brown had 50 points earlier this season in a game against the Orlando Magic while Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas, Kevin McHale and Sam Jones have all had one 50-point game themselves in green.

