Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is going to need some more room on his mantle.

For the second time this month, Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, accolades which come as the Celtics are off to a perfect 3-0 start on their road trip through the Western Conference.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 22.



West: Karl-Anthony Towns (@Timberwolves)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/WBg4uZbQkw — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2022

Tatum averaged 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5 assists for Boston over the last week to earn the award, shooting 59.1 percent (29 for 49) from the field, including 57.1 percent (16 for 28) from 3-point range.

On Sunday against the Denver Nuggets alone, Tatum dunked over the reigning MVP and moved past Ray Allen for third on the franchise's all-time 3-pointers list. Tatum led the Celtics in scoring in wins over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Nuggets, all of which were games Boston won by 20 or more, and has topped the team in scoring in 10 straight games overall.

Tatum was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for March 7, as well as earlier this season for the week of Dec. 20. Along with Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, Tatum is the only player in either conference to earn a weekly award three times so far this season.

For his career, Tatum has now been a player of the week seven times, all in the last three seasons. He'd appear to have a pretty good chance to be named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March, something he's done only once before (February 2020).

It's likely too late for Tatum to mount a serious case for the league's MVP award, but he's absolutely played himself into All-NBA consideration -- if not First Team, perhaps Second Team. Tatum has been All-NBA once in his career, when he made Third Team in 2019-20.