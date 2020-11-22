Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Reacts After Signing $195 Million Max Extension With Celtics

Jayson Tatum is thankful.

By Justin Leger

Tatum reacts after signing max extension with Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics star agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $195 million on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Tatum took to Twitter to express his gratitude. "Can't do nothing but thank God," he wrote Sunday night.

C's fans should love this Tatum quote about playing with Brown

Celtics president Danny Ainge responded with a special message for his prized forward.

Tatum has come a long way since being selected by the Celtics with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old made a statement in his third season, leading the C's with 23.4 points per game while also averaging seven rebounds, three assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.4 steals. He also earned the first of what likely will be many NBA All-Star Game appearances in his career.

Tatum's extension will officially begin during the 2021-22 season as he still has one year left on his rookie contract.

