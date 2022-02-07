Jayson Tatum Replaces Kevin Durant as All-Star Starter

Jayson Tatum replaces Kevin Durant as a starter in 2022 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is going to his third NBA All-Star Game this month, and this year's honor will be a little extra special.

How so? Well, on Monday afternoon, the league announced that Tatum will replace Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter.

It will be Tatum's first career All-Star Game start. He was a reserve in each of his first two All-Star appearances.

Tatum was originally selected as an All-Star reserve last week. He's the only Celtics player who will participate in the All-Star Game, although that could change. Jaylen Brown is among the top candidates to replace the next player who drops out due to injury, if needed.

Tatum is averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Celtics, who have won five consecutive games and seven of their last 10.

The league also revealed Monday that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will replace Durant's spot on the All-Star team. San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will replace Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The All-Star rosters will be finalized on Thursday night when the 2022 NBA All-Star Draft takes place. It will be broadcast on TNT.

The 2022 All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.