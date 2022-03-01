Jayson Tatum Surpasses Kevin Garnett for Third-Most Points in TD Garden History

Jayson Tatum surpasses notable name on TD Garden's all-time scoring list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Days shy of his 24th birthday, Jayson Tatum has yet another reason to celebrate.

Thanks to a 33-point performance in Tuesday's 107-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Tatum climbed into third place on the all-time scoring list at TD Garden, surpassing a Boston Celtics legend who'll be celebrated in his own right later this month.

Tatum moved past Kevin Garnett, who did the majority of his scoring at the TD Garden over six seasons with the Celtics from 2007-13. He'll have his No. 5 retired on March 13 when Boston hosts the Dallas Mavericks.

Tatum has now scored 3,441 points over 170 career games on his home floor, an average of 20.2 points per contest.

TD Garden records go back to its opening as the Fleet Center for the 1995-96 season.

At his current clip, Tatum would have a chance to surpass Antoine Walker by late in the 2024-25 season for second-place on the list.

Catching Paul Pierce, however, would require Tatum to play the majority, if not his entire, career in Boston. Pierce racked up his venue-leading total over 15 seasons in green; Tatum would be on track to catch The Truth at some point in the 2033-34 season, and that's assuming he played close to or all 41 home games in a season.