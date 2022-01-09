celtics

Jayson Tatum Tweets Excitement for Klay Thompson's Return

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum tweets excitement for Klay Thompson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All eyes will be on Sunday night's Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors matchup as Klay Thompson returns to the court for the first time since 2019.

Thompson will play in his first NBA game since suffering season-ending injuries to his left knee (2019-20) and right Achilles tendon (2020-21). It's been 941 days since the Warriors sharpshooter last took the floor.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was among the many NBA figures to express their excitement about Thompson's long-awaited return.

"The game missed Klay. Happy to have you back champ!" Tatum wrote on Twitter.

Plenty of other NBA stars are fired up to finally see Thompson back in action:

Cavs-Warriors is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

