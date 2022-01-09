Jayson Tatum tweets excitement for Klay Thompson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All eyes will be on Sunday night's Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors matchup as Klay Thompson returns to the court for the first time since 2019.

Thompson will play in his first NBA game since suffering season-ending injuries to his left knee (2019-20) and right Achilles tendon (2020-21). It's been 941 days since the Warriors sharpshooter last took the floor.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was among the many NBA figures to express their excitement about Thompson's long-awaited return.

"The game missed Klay. Happy to have you back champ!" Tatum wrote on Twitter.

The game missed Klay. Happy to have you back champ! https://t.co/285jvOxlwc — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 10, 2022

Plenty of other NBA stars are fired up to finally see Thompson back in action:

Good Morning!!!! Today is Klay Day! Welcome back @KlayThompson — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 9, 2022

Klay Day!!! Loadingâ¦ Iâm excited as hell! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 9, 2022

The Game ðð has missed @KlayThompson glad u back gang. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 9, 2022

Cavs-Warriors is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET.