Jayson Tatum ‘Very Important' to Team USA, Says Colangelo

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was officially named to USA Basketball's men's roster for the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and it turns out his commitment to the process began earlier than most players.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo met with reporters Monday after the 12-player roster was announced. Among the topics discussed was Tatum's value to Team USA and his commitment to the squad.

Jerry Colangelo on Jayson Tatum's impact for Team USA: "I think he's very important to this team. He was one of the early players who reached out to me, I mean months ago, to express his commitment and his desire to participate on the Olympic Team." #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 28, 2021

Here is the full men's Olympic basketball roster for Team USA:

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Bradley Beal, Wizards

Devin Booker, Suns

Kevin Durant, Nets

Jerami Grant, Pistons

Draymond Green, Warriors

Jrue Holiday, Bucks

Zach LaVine, Bulls

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Kevin Love, Cavaliers

Khris Middleton, Bucks

Tatum will be making his first appearance at the Olympics, and it has the potential to be a very valuable experience for him. He's played in some high-pressure games throughout his career, including three Eastern Conference Finals series, but winning an Olympic gold medal would be his most impressive accomplishment yet.

We've seen many star players like Tatum shine at the Olympics, win a gold medal and then use that experience/success as a springboard to take their game to another level the following NBA season.

Tatum having that kind of experience in Tokyo would be very beneficial to the Celtics as they try to rejoin the upper tier of contending teams during the 2021-22 campaign.