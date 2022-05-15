Miami

Jayson Tatum's Son, Deuce, Has Big Plans for His Trip to Miami

Deuce joined his dad at the podium for his postgame press conference and had his own Riley Curry moment

By Justin Leger

Deuce Tatum has big plans for his trip to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum helped propel the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, but his son Deuce stole the spotlight after the Game 7 win.

Deuce joined his dad at the podium for his postgame press conference and had his own Riley Curry moment. With the C's set to take on the Miami Heat in the next round, the four-year-old Boston favorite answered a question about heading down to South Beach.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
What Giannis told Tatum after C's Game 7 win

“I will go swimming, my daddy and me,” Deuce told reporters.

The Celtics will take on the Heat for Game 1 at FTX Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET., but coverage begins right here on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live at 7:30 p.m.

For the full series schedule, go here.

It was a 'C' of green outside TD Garden Sunday evening after the Celtics blew out the Bucks in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

More Celtics stories

Boston 1 hour ago

Cause to Celebrate: Celtics Fans Party After Game 7 Win, Think Team Can Beat Heat

celtics 7 hours ago

Celtics Vs. Bucks Takeaways: The Grant Williams Game Sends C's to East Finals

nba 6 hours ago

Celtics Vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Announced; Game 1 Tuesday in Miami

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MiamiBoston CelticsJayson TatumNBA playoffsSouth Beach
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us