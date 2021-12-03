Jelani Day

Jelani Day's Mother Begs for FBI to Take Over Her Son's Death Investigation

Carmen Day said authorities have not made her son a priority. "I need the FBI to come in and take over," she said Friday

Bloomington Police Department

Saying her son’s case has not been prioritized, the grieving mother of Jelani Day, the Illinois State University graduate student whose body was found in the Illinois River in September, said Friday it’s time for the FBI to take over the investigation.

“I’m asking you. I’m imploring you. I’m begging you. I need to know what happened to my son,” an emotional Carmen Day said. “I need the FBI to come in and take over. … They need to make Jelani a priority.”

Day was supported in the request for federal assistance by prominent activists including Rev. Jesse Jackson and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Carmen Day spoke from the Rainbow Push Coalition’s headquarters in Chicago, a civil rights organization founded by Jackson.

