Jerry Jeudy to the Patriots? New Report Suggests Strong Possibility

Jerry Jeudy to Patriots? New report suggests strong possibility originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos could be a match made in heaven for a trade this offseason.

As the Patriots search for a No. 1 wide receiver, the Broncos are looking to add more picks for next month's NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Denver "has been resolute" about getting a first- or second-round pick in exchange for Jeudy.

Legwold also notes Jeudy could remain on the market for the next month if the Broncos don't drop their asking price. And with the Patriots possessing two draft picks Denver would covet, they could be a frontrunner to land the former Alabama star.

"If the Broncos do not reduce their asking price for Jeudy personnel executives believe it’s more likely he now would be traded closer to the draft," Legwold writes. "Cleveland, which does not have a first-round pick, and New England, which has the No. 14 and No. 46 picks, are considered to be most interested in acquiring a receiver."

Denver has until May 1 to decide whether to pick up Jeudy's fifth-year option. The 2023 NFL Draft runs from April 27 to 29.

Jeudy, who played with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones at Alabama, notched 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns last season. Those numbers led the Broncos and were career-highs for the 23-year-old wideout.