What to Know One police officer was killed and two others were shot during an active shooter standoff in Jersey City Tuesday afternoon

The mayor of Jersey City tweeted later in the night that the suspects "targeted the location they attacked" in a Jewish neighborhood

Two suspects, identified by four sources as David Anderson and Francine Graham, were killed as well as three civilians inside the kosher market

Two individuals armed with long rifles parked a van outside a kosher grocery store in Jersey City Tuesday, calmly got out of their vehicle and immediately opened fire on shoppers inside the store, local authorities said the next morning, reiterating their claim the market was "clearly" targeted.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea said that while it was still difficult to comprehend the shooters' precise motive, an assessment of surveillance footage from the bullet-riddled scene showed what they said could be nothing other than targeted murder.

They park the van. They exit the van with long guns in their hands. And they immediately begin firing in the location where we lost three of our citizens yesterday. JAMES SHEA, JERSEY CITY PUBLIC SAFETY DIRECTOR

The footage shows the shooters, identified by four law enforcement sources Wednesday as David Anderson and Francine Graham, deliberately bypass other people on the busy street, aiming directly for people inside the kosher deli. Information continues to develop, and while authorities said Tuesday that it appeared the standoff began with the deadly shooting of a police officer at a separate site, Fulop and Shea said Wednesday that the bloodshed began at the market.

"We now know this did not begin with gunfire between police officers and perpetrators and then move to the store," Shea, the brother of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, said. "It began in the store."



A timeline of the bloodshed remains under investigation. At this point, the only victim who has been identified is Det. Joseph Seals, a father of five and veteran Jersey City police officer. Two customers and a cashier were killed inside JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive.

The two suspects died by police gunfire. Shea and Fulop said Wednesday that two officers on a walking post one block south of the scene responded immediately, adding more lives may have otherwise been lost. An army of law enforcement responded seconds thereafter; a number of schools, which were left with bullet-cracked windows and damage Wednesday, are nearby.

The barrage of gunfire locked down all Jersey City public schools for hours Tuesday. Some had delayed openings Wednesday in the horror's aftermath.

None of the civilian victims have been identified, but according to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, two of them were Brooklyn natives.

I’ve just learned that two of the victims in today’s #JerseyCity tragedy were natives of Brooklyn, one of them a current Williamsburg resident. This news further sharpens the pain of this #massshooting for our Jewish community. We mourn together. May their memories be a blessing. — Eric Adams (@BPEricAdams) December 11, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also confirmed in a Wednesday morning press conference, surrounded by leaders from the Jewish community, that two of the victims were Brooklyn natives -- Mindel Ferencz and Moche Deutsch. Deutsch was the son of a well-known Jewish community leader in Williamsburg.

"This confirms a sad truth. There is a crisis of anti-Semitism gripping this nation," he said. "There is a crisis of anti-Semitism in this city. It has continued to take on a more and more violent form."

Although de Blasio said the investigation is preliminary, he went on say that because it seems the shootout was premeditated and targeted a specific community "this was an act of hate and an act of terror."

Although de Blasio said there are no credible or specific threats directed at New York City, they are still in a state of high alert.

De Blasio adds that he directed hundreds of officers to be assigned to crucial locations for the Jewish community in the city.

Additionally, de Blasio said the NYPD has been building a new unit over last few weeks to combat racially and ethnically motivated extremism. The unit will be known as REME.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the city mourns Seals and all the other victims in "this prolonged senseless act of violence."

The NYPD commissioner said that although authorities in New Jersey have the lead in the investigation, the NYPD almost immediately sent resources to Jersey City as it received word of the shooting, including members of the Intelligence Bureau, Aviation Unit and the Emergency Service Unit. The NYPD will continue to help Jersey City.

The commissioner also said that as the incident was unfolding Tuesday in Jersey City, the NYPD deployed resources to Jewish locations across the city as precaution.

Rabbi David Niederman, of Williamsburg, also spoke at de Blasio's press conference. Niederman knew Deutsch. He said that he does not accept that it was OK that these murders happened and feels that the Jewish community is not safe in the New York City area.

Additional information on the shootout is expected to emerge later Wednesday. Multiple scenes are still being combed for evidence.

At least 100 bullets were fired during the exchange between the suspects and police before the suspects were shot and killed, according to police. Two other police officers were hit by gunfire, one in the shoulder and another in the body, but they've been released from the hospital.

Another civilian was also injured but is expected to survive, officials said.

Chabad Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, co-director of Chabad of Hoboken and Jersey City, was with the surviving victim at the hospital. He tells NBC New York that the young man said he was grateful to be alive.

“It’s a very small community here in Jersey City. It’s only about 80 families, people that came from Brooklyn in the last few years," Schapiro said.

Law enforcement officials initially believed the incident was not terror- or hate-related, despite it occurring in a Jewish neighborhood. Fulop assured residents that there were no further threats, but the community "may see additional police resources" in the coming days and weeks.

Ronald S. Lauder, founder of Anti-Semitism Accountability Project said what took place in Jersey City “is yet another glaring example of how Jews are being violently targeted across the United States. It’s time to hold elected officials accountable: if you enable anti-Semitism or fail to take it seriously, we will see to it that you lose reelection. We will see to it before other communities become memorials. Looking the other way never has – and never will – end well.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that Jewish communities in New York City would also see enhanced security measures out of an abundance precaution, though Mayor Bill de Blasio has said there is no credible or specific threat directed against New York City.

In a statement, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also extended condolences to the families of all the victims and said he is directing increase patrols around synagogues and Jewish establishments.

"We now know that this disgusting act of violence was a deliberate attack on the Jewish community in Jersey City. Out of an abundance of caution, I am directing State Police to increase patrols and security around synagogues and Jewish establishments while New Jersey law enforcement further investigates this horrific act," he said in a statement.

"Anti-Semitism and violence against the Jewish community are on the rise both in our state and across the nation. We must stand united, be vigilant and stamp out this vile disease of hate wherever we see it. New York is a proud home to the Jewish community and we will continue to reject hateful acts whenever and wherever we see them," he went on to say.

The investigation is being headed by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office with the assistance of FBI and ATF agents.