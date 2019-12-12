Hate Against Jewish People, Police Fueled Jersey City Attack: NJ AG

What to Know One detective and three civilians were killed during a targeted shootout and standoff at a Jersey City kosher market Tuesday

Jarring surveillance video clearly shows the deli was targeted; both rifle-wielding suspects calmly got out of a U-Haul and immediately started firing at the market, bypassing people on the street

Two suspects, identified by four sources as David Anderson and Francine Graham, were found dead inside the market

Hate-fueled domestic terrorism motivated the harrowing and prolonged shooting attack that killed three people inside a Jersey City kosher market and took the life of a veteran police detective earlier this week, New Jersey's top prosecutor said Thursday.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who a day earlier outlined a timeline for what has been called a targeted attack on the JC Kosher Supermarket, said suspects David Anderson and Francine Graham went to that deli armed with rifles for a single purpose: They were bent on taking out Jewish people and law enforcement.

Officials have said they believe the two attackers, found dead in the store in the bloodshed's aftermath, identified themselves in the past as Black Hebrew Israelites, a movement whose members have been known to rail against white people and Jews.

Authorities have also found social media postings from Anderson that were anti-police and had anti-Jewish elements, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case previously told News 4. Grewal said Thursday investigators are still working to corroborate the messages were posted by Anderson and reflected his views, but at this point, he and others felt comfortable revealing the preliminary motive.

Still under investigation: How Anderson and Graham selected the supermarket and Det. Joseph Seals as their targets. Grewal said Thursday that authorities believe the two were working alone.

Five firearms to date have been linked to the duo. Four -- an AR-15 style weapon, a shotgun, a semiautomatic firearm and a Glock -- were recovered from inside the kosher market. A fifth -- a weapon with a homemade silencer and a homemade device to catch shell casings -- was discovered in the U-Haul they drove to the JC Kosher Supermarket. That van was outfitted with ballistic panels; it also had a crudely made pipe bomb inside.

Investigators have been able to track two of the five weapons thus far via their serial numbers. Both, Grewal said, were purchased by Graham at separate gun shops in Ohio in the spring of 2018.

The attackers, 47-year-old Anderson and 50-year-old Graham, are also prime suspects in the slaying of a livery driver found dead in a car trunk in nearby Bayonne over the weekend, Grewal said.

Meanwhile, communities from Jersey City to Brooklyn to the nation of Israel continue to grieve their losses -- as law enforcement colleagues of Seal, who was also a father of five, mourn theirs. Two of the victims at the store were identified by members of the Orthodox Jewish community as Mindel Ferencz, 31, who with her husband owned the grocery, and 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was shopping there. Authorities identified the third victim as store employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, 49.

Members of New York's ultra-orthodox Jewish community gathered Wednesday night for funerals for Ferencz and Deutsch.

The bloodshed in the city of 270,000 people across the Hudson River from New York City began at a graveyard, where Detective Joseph Seals, a 40-year-old member of a unit devoted to taking illegal weapons off the street, was gunned down by the assailants, authorities said. They then drove the van about a mile to the kosher market.

The drawn-out battle with police filled the streets with the sound of high-powered rifle fire, as SWAT officers in full tactical gear swarmed the neighborhood. The attackers were killed in the shootout with police.

A fourth bystander was shot at the store when the attackers burst in, but escaped, Grewal said. His name was not released, but Grewal said Anderson and Graham were seen continuing to shoot at him as he fled the store and ran down the street, incredibly managing to escape with his life. The shooters then immediately turned their attention to law enforcement officers responding to the scene, again ignoring other bystanders who Grewal says weren't targets of their apparent hate.

The prospect of attacks against Jews weighed heavily on the more than 300 people who attended a vigil Wednesday night at a synagogue about a mile from where the shootings took place.

In the deadliest such attack in U.S. history, 11 people were killed in an October 2018 shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. Last April, a gunman opened fire at a synagogue north of San Diego, killing a woman and wounding a rabbi and two others.