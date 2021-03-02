Jersey Mike's Subs to Open 3 New Locations in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New Jersey-based chain of sub shops continues its rapid expansion through the Greater Boston area, with at least three more outlets on the way.

According to its "coming soon" page, Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open shops in Hingham, Randolph, and Walpole, joining others in the local area in Beverly, Dedham, Quincy, Stoughton, and Swampscott, along with a soon-to-open location in Bedford and further out, another upcoming store in Newburyport. Based on information from their website, the Hingham location will be along Route 3A across from the shipyard, the Randolph outlet will be in a strip mall where Route 139 west meets Route 28, and the Walpole location will be just off Route 1 where it intersects Route 95.

Jersey Mike's Subs, which was established in Point Pleasant, NJ, in 1956, offers hot and cold subs including cheese steaks, tuna, Italians, and BLTs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The website for Jersey Mike's can be found at https://www.jerseymikes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)