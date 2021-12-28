boston restaurant talk

Jersey Mike's Subs to Open New Greater Boston Location

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Jersey-Mikes-Logo-Color

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New Jersey-based chain of sub shops continues to expand through the Greater Boston area, with another new location coming to the northern suburbs.

According to its coming soon section, Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open in Burlington, moving into a space by Summit Drive and the Middlesex Turnpike just south of the Route 128/95 intersection. Once it opens, the new outlet of the chain will join a number of others in the region, including another upcoming location in Stoneham.

Jersey Mike's Subs got its start in Point Pleasant, NJ back in 1956.

The address for Jersey Mike's Subs in Burlington will be 50 Summit Drive, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for the chain is at https://www.jerseymikes.com/

