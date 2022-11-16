Boston Business Journal

JetBlue Is Adding Boston-to-Paris Service

By Grant Welker

JetBlue will add new flights between Boston’s Logan International Airport Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, making it the second European destination for one of Logan’s biggest carriers.

Flights from both Logan and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will depart to Paris, with New York service starting next summer and Boston at a later, not-yet-determined date.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us