JetBlue becomes first airline to accept Venmo for bookings: ‘Just Venmo us'

Ready to buy that plane ticket? If it’s JetBlue, you can just Venmo the airline directly.

JetBlue has announced it is the first airline to accept Venmo as a payment option when you book online. Whether you’re using your Venmo balance, a linked bank account, or even a credit card, paying for your flight just got a whole lot easier.

Currently available on jetblue.com and rolling out soon on the JetBlue mobile app, this new feature is part of JetBlue’s ongoing mission to make travel more seamless and enjoyable.

“Travel is not just about the destination, but the people you go with and how you share the experience,” PayPal SVP John Anderson said. “The added ability to pay with Venmo for flights on JetBlue and manage travel costs during the trip through Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses from the time of booking to returning home.”

And JetBlue has been on a roll with tech innovations lately. In September they added a countdown to boarding right on your phone’s lock screen and made gate information more accessible.

Now, with Venmo in the mix, booking your next adventure feels as simple as sending money to a friend for last night’s pizza. JetBlue is proving that flying doesn’t have to be complicated—and paying for it shouldn’t be either.