Jets WR Garrett Wilson Doesn't Mince Words After Loss to Patriots

Unsurprisingly, the performance isn't sitting well inside the Jets locker room

By Justin Leger

The New York Jets' offense was dreadful in their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. They totaled 136 yards of offense -- only two in the second half -- and failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 defeat.

Unsurprisingly, the performance isn't sitting well inside the Jets locker room. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson summed up how the team feels with his blunt comments after the game.

Patriots-Jets takeaways: Marcus Jones' punt-return TD caps bizarre win

"This s--- is not OK," Wilson told reporters. "Straight up. It's not OK. How many total yards did we have? ... Yeah, that s---'s not going to fly. We've got the dudes. It's time to be consistent. It's time to start winning the games we should win."

Wilson was asked about the poor play of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who finished 9-of-22 with only 77 passing yards.

"I don't know, man. I just try to do my job to the best of my ability," Wilson said. "It takes all 11 of us. If it don't go all right with the other dudes, then you're not going to have them opportunities. You're not going to have a chance to make a play to change the game, and I kind of felt like that today."

Wilson finished with just two catches for 12 yards.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had similar feelings about his offense's struggles. "It was dogs---," he said in his postgame press conference.

New York has now lost 14 consecutive games to New England. The Patriots completed the season sweep of their division rival on Sunday and leapfrogged them in the AFC East standings. They'll look to make it four-straight wins when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Night.

