Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done.

According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.

Jeveli's first opened in 1924, being billed as the oldest Italian restaurant in Boston; it initially shut down for the winter in November of 2020 due to the pandemic but it never ended up reopening, leading to much speculation about its future.

The address for Jeveli's was 387 Chelsea Street, East Boston, MA, 02128.

