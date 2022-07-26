Jim Montgomery Discusses Bruins Culture, First Conversation With Brad Marchand

What Marchand told Montgomery in first conversation with new B's coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' new head coach Jim Montgomery went on the "Cam & Strick Podcast" for an episode released on Tuesday.

Early in the episode, Montgomery described Boston as "the best" sports city, claiming that the atmosphere is "next-level."

"I do feel I'm really lucky in the situation I'm going into in Boston. It's a really good team, but the leadership is unparalleled."

Montgomery laughed off questions about whether or not Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will return, but his mention of strong leadership and his multiple conversations with Bergeron are promising.

The 53-year-old coach mentioned that he noticed the passion of the team from his conversations with multiple players on the team as well as from coaching former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug in St. Louis.

"There's something they really love about wearing the Spoked-B. The culture's already established there," Montgomery said. "I have to stay out of the way for that part. I have to make sure I'm prepared, giving them the opportunities with the rest of the staff to have success on the ice with their execution."

Montgomery also disclosed that he has spoken with Bruins star and assistant captain Brad Marchand. In fact, Marchand reached out to Montgomery.

"Yes. The day I was announced, he called me," Montgomery said. "I think he was in the Bahamas, where he has a place. I don't know if it was Bahamas or Bermuda, I forget. But again, it goes back to the same thing...The impressive thing that he said to us was, 'We're ready to be coached. Whatever you demand, we'll do.' You don't hear that in your first conversation all the time."

Although Marchand will be sidelined at the beginning of the season due to his offseason double-hip surgery, his leadership role and strong personality in the locker room will most likely remain the same. He is ready to work just like the rest of the Bruins and Montgomery.

Fans will first be able to see Montgomery coach the team during training camp in September. Exact dates for training camp have yet to be released. The first preseason game for the Bruins will take place on September 24 at 7 p.m. ET at the Philadelphia Flyers.