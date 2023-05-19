Heat Star Jimmy Butler Wears Jersey of Bruins Villain During Off-Day Workout

Butler wears jersey of Bruins villain during off-day workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins fans just can't escape Matthew Tkachuk.

The Florida Panthers forward played fantastic in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs when his team eliminated the Bruins in stunning fashion with an overtime victory in Game 7. Tkachuk tallied 11 points (five goals, six assists) in seven games against the Bruins. He was the best player in the series.

The Panthers' upset of the Bruins hasn't been a fluke, that's for sure.

They also eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round and won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final versus the Carolina Hurricanes in quadruple overtime. Tkachuk scored the winning goal in what became the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

Boston is having trouble with another South Florida team in the Miami Heat. The Heat came into TD Garden on Wednesday night and defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series.

Heat star Jimmy Butler scored 35 points in the victory, and on Thursday he showed up to practice at Emerson College wearing a Tkachuk jersey.

Check out the scene in the photos below:

SoFla repping SoFla 🌴



Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat getting in some work while wearing a Matthew Tkachuk jersey 🔥



(via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/hhZk2pvRAE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 19, 2023

Butler was probably just wearing Tkachuk's jersey to show his support for the Panthers, whose Game 1 against the 'Canes was Thursday night. Could he also be trolling Boston fans a little bit? It's possible.

The Bruins weren't able to slow down Tkachuk in their first-round series. Will the Celtics have more success against Butler? Their next opportunity comes Friday night in Game 2 at TD Garden.