JJ Redick Declares Celtics NBA Title Favorites After Beating Bucks in Game 7

JJ Redick declares Celtics NBA title favorites after beating Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics took down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 blowout win Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

It was an impressive defensive performance by the Celtics, who held the Bucks' high-powered offense (third-best in the regular season) to under 90 points twice in Round 2, including Game 7. Milwaukee hadn't scored below 90 points in any game entering the Boston series.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Celtics' elite defense, excellent coaching and plethora of players who can score has several experts predicting another championship for the historic franchise, even though they face a tough matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Celtics Talk: Grant Curry the Game 7 hero? Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine think C's can beat the Heat in ECF | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

It sure sounds like former NBA player JJ Redick is in that camp.

"They've been the No. 1 defense in the playoffs so far, and they've had to go up against Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguably the two-best players in the world," Redick said Monday on ESPN show "Get Up!".

"They should absolutely be the title favorites at this point to win it all. They have probably the most complete team, the most size, the most switchable pieces. They have to be the title favorites."

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Pat Beverley was a guest on several ESPN shows Monday, and he did not agree with Redick's take on the Celtics.

Check out the full segment in the video below:

The Celtics currently have the second-best title odds entering the conference finals. The betting favorite is the Golden State Warriors, who will open their Western Conference Finals series versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Game 1 between the Celtics and Heat is set for Tuesday night in Miami, where Boston will try to steal home court advantage.