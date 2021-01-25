Joe Biden's Dogs Arrive at the White House

The White House has gone to the dogs.

On Monday, the White House shared new photos of President Joe Biden’s two German shepherds, Major and Champ, whom the president and first lady Jill Biden have brought to their new residence.

The White House said Champ has been hanging out in his dog bed by the fireplace while Major has taken to running around the South Lawn.

Major is the first rescue dog to live in the White House and was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 after the couple fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association.

First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House

“Today is Major’s lucky day!" the organization wrote on Facebook at the time in a post celebrating the big news.

"Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!"

Champ, who was named by the president's granddaughters after a nickname Biden had from his father growing up, joined the family over a decade ago after they acquired him from a breeder before Biden was sworn in as vice president.

Major and Champ mark a break from the previous administration since President Donald Trump did not have any pets. Prior to that, the last commander in chief to have dogs was President Barack Obama, who was parent to Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny.

The Bidens are also expected to add a cat into the mix of family pets.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, fielded questions in a Twitter video posted Sunday and answered one about the status of a pet cat for the president.

“First Feline updates would be greatly appreciated,” someone wrote.

“I’m also wondering about the cat because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found,” Psaki replied.

A dog in Turkey followed an ambulance which was taking his owner to the hospital and sat outside for days waiting for his owner to be released.

There has been talk the Biden family would welcome a cat into the fold for months.

"President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House,” "CBS Sunday Morning" tweeted last November. “The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: