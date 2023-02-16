Joe Mazzulla Lands Contract Extension, Drops Interim Title as Celtics' Head Coach

Mazzulla lands contract extension, drops interim title as Celtics HC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are rolling with Joe Mazzulla for the foreseeable future.

The Celtics officially named Mazzulla their 19th head coach in franchise history Thursday, promoting him from the interim head coach role he had served in since taking over for the suspended Ime Udoka in September.

Boston also agreed to a contract extension with Mazzulla, and although the terms weren't disclosed, it's a clear sign that the Celtics have cut ties with Udoka and are ready to move forward with Mazzulla.

"Mazzulla replaces Ime Udoka," the Celtics said in a statement Thursday morning.

This article will be updated with more details as they become available.