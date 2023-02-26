Joe Mazzulla Shares Great Tunnel Moment With Celtics Players After Beating 76ers

Mazzulla's had a great moment with C's players after beating Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The more hostile the crowd, the sweeter the victory.

That seemed to be the case for the Boston Celtics in Philadelphia on Saturday night. After the Celtics edged the 76ers 110-107 in a thrilling victory to send the Wells Fargo Center crowd home unhappy, cameras caught a very fired up Joe Mazzulla celebrating the win in the tunnel en route to the Boston locker room.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Celtics head coach gave several aggressive claps and may or may not have dropped an f-bomb before sharing some great moments with Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart as they headed toward the locker room.

Warning: Video contains NSFW language.

Tunnel moments ☘️



Joe Mazzulla, Jaylen Brown, Rob Williams, and Marcus Smart head into the locker room after a big win in Philly pic.twitter.com/kIYMc2hIAF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2023

Both Smart and Brown had testy interactions with fans; a Sixers fan was ejected during the game after getting into a verbal altercation with Smart, while Brown revealed that some Philly fans told him before the game they hoped he'd tear his ACL.

The competition was fierce on the court as well, as the Sixers led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before the Celtics stormed back to win the game and the season series against their Eastern Conference rival. (The C's are 3-0 against Philly this season with one matchup remaining.)

The intensity of the fans and the on-court matchup may explain why Mazzulla and Williams were so juiced up in the aftermath, and this video is a great glimpse into Mazzulla's fierce competitiveness.

Some NBA head coaches may not let that competitiveness show as much as Mazzulla -- especially after a regular-season game -- but his players clearly appreciate his desire to win, which he's done more than any coach this season with 44 wins in 61 games.