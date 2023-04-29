Joel Embiid Injury: 76ers Star ‘Probably Doubtful' for Game 1 Vs. Celtics

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid 'probably doubtful' for Game 1 vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics might be fortunate enough to begin their second-round NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers with star center Joel Embiid sidelined because of a knee injury.

Embiid suffered a knee sprain in Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round series versus the Brooklyn Nets. He didn't play in Philly's series-clinching Game 4 victory.

What's the latest update on his status for Game 1 versus the Celtics in Boston on Monday night?

"Doctors looked at him," 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Saturday. "He didn't do anything today. I'll say this, if I was betting, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we'll see."

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He didn’t do anything today. If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1.” pic.twitter.com/CbrjQgFDe6 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) April 29, 2023

Embiid not playing would obviously be a massive loss for the Sixers. He is the favorite to win league MVP after averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the regular season.

He also played very well in four regular season games against the Celtics with averages of 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. However, the Sixers lost three of those four games. The one matchup they did win was when Embiid scored 52 points on April 4.

If Embiid is unable to play in any games this series, that will increase the pressure on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and Tobias Harris to pick up the slack offensively for Philadelphia.