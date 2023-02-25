Joel Embiid Nearly Sends 76ers-Celtics Into OT With Full-Court Shot

WATCH: Embiid nearly sends 76ers-C's into OT with full-court shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid nearly ruined Boston Celtics fans' nights at the end of Saturday's game.

After Jayson Tatum drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, Embiid took the inbounds pass and tried to send the game into overtime with a full-court prayer. He drilled the shot to briefly send the Wells Fargo Center crowd into a frenzy, but it didn't count as it came just after the final buzzer.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Watch the wild sequence below:

JAYSON TATUM GETS THE GAME-WINNER 🔥



(but for a second we panicked and thought the Sixers tied omg) pic.twitter.com/IM3CU7IRzr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2023

Tatum's 3 ended up being the game-winner as the Celtics escaped Philadelphia with a hard-fought 110-107 win.

Embiid's incredible full-court shot would have capped off a dominant performance from the MVP candidate. He finished with a game-high 41 points to go with 12 boards, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Boston's balanced attack. Six Celtics players scored in double figures and their bench outscored the Sixers' second unit, 27-12.

The C's have won all three matchups against the 76ers this season. They'll meet the 76ers one more time in the regular season when they return to Philly on April 4.

Next up for Boston is a trip to Madison Square Garden for a Monday night showdown with the Knicks.