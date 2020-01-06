impeachment

John Bolton ‘Prepared to Testify’ in Senate Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

Bolton, who left the White House in September, said that he has weighed the issues of executive privilege and that after “careful consideration and study” decided that he would comply with a Senate subpoena

By Zeke Miller | AP

Sergei Gapon/AFP/Getty Images (File)

Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that, if subpoenaed to testify before the Senate in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, he will comply.

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he is “prepared to testify” if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial.

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," he said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses in the trial, though Democrats are pressing to hear from Bolton and others who did not appear before the House's inquiry in the upcoming proceedings.

