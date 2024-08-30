‘Unimaginable loss': BC mourns hockey alums Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Boston College is mourning the loss of alums and brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who both played hockey for the school before moving into their professional careers.

The brothers were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey. Johnny was 31, Matthew 29.

Johnny Gaudreau, who earned the nickname "Johnny Hockey," was a star for the Eagles, playing on BC's 2012 National Championship team and receiving the 2014 Hobey Baker Award, according to a statement from BC Men's Hockey. He went on to play for the NHL for 11 years, with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthew was also a standout, a two-time Beanpot champion in 2014 and 2016. He went on to play professionally for five seasons and served as the head boys hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey.

Both brothers received degrees from BC.

Men's Hockey Coach Greg Brown worked with both brothers when they were on the team and described them as very close and well-liked and respected by their teammates and teachers.

August 30, 2024

"Both magical in their own ways," he said, describing them as having the ability to light up a room. “Their personality and their enthusiasm was truly infectious."

Retired coach Jerry York also coached the siblings and said part of what made Johnny so great later in his career was his brother pushing him on the ice.

"Johny was magical but Matty just, his competing level, he pushed his brother so much," York recalled. “It was a fun dynamic to watch."

Both coaches said the brothers were great assets to their program not just for their hockey skills but also for the way they treated each other. The loss of them, particularly together, is "unfathomable," Brown said.

"The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news," Boston College wrote on X, the platform formally known as Twitter. "Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss."