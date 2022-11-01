Johnson & Johnson to Buy Heart Pump Maker Abiomed in $16.6B Deal

By Jess Aloe

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire the Danvers-based medical device firm Abiomed in a deal valued at $16.6 billion, the companies announced Tuesday morning.

The New Jersey-based healthcare conglomerate agreed to make an upfront payment of $380 per share in cash. Abiomed shareholders also will get a non-tradeable contingent value right, entitling the shareholder to receive up to $35 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us