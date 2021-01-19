Join NBC10 Boston and Easterseals Massachusetts for Giving Day LIVE

Times of social isolation and insecurity affect us all, but for our veteran and military families, it can be the tipping point that triggers depression and even suicide.

Veterans between the age of 18 to 35 have the highest and fastest growing suicide rate among the veteran community. According to the National Veteran Suicide Annual Report the suicide rate among this group increased 76% between 2005 and 2017.

Please join NBC10 and Easterseals Massachusetts for Giving Day LIVE, to help support their unique interactive programming that helps military service men and women and their families LIVE successful and productive lives.

“Sustainable success for veterans comes through community reintegration, social networking and ensuring that foundational skills are in place, in combination with traditional direct services like job training and financial assistance," said Adam Costello, director of veteran services at Easterseals Massachusetts.

The proactive programming at Easterseals addresses the root issues and empowers our veteran community with the tools and resources that allow them to LIVE the full life they fought to protect. These services include: budget seminars, employment preparation and placement, healthy lifestyle activities and interactive groups meetings. Many of these programs are not state or federally funded and rely on the generosity of individual donors.

How you can help: Easterseals MA has designated Jan. 21 as Giving Day LIVE – a 24 hour period of raising awareness and funds to help support their veteran and military communities and the critical programming they provide. Go to GDLIVE.com to donate. Learn more about Easterseals Veterans programs at www.eastersealsma.org.