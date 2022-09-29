Jon Seda and Chiké Okonkwo Talk About ‘La Brea' Season 2

La Brea is a show about a family who is dropped into a prehistoric world 10,000 years away from home after a giant sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles.

The plot centers around the fight for survival and the search for a way home.

The show is kicking off its second season with new plot twists expected.

Stars Jon Sena and Chiké Okonkwo stopped by to talk to Colton Bradford about what fans can expect.

'La Brea' can be seen on Tuesdays at 9:00p on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.