Jonas Brothers Announce Fenway Park Concert

Jonas Brothers fans get ready.

The group announced Tuesday they will be back on tour this summer performing their album “Remember This” -- including a show at Boston's iconic Fenway Park on Oct. 1.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The trio will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini, a multi-platinum country music superstar.

The 44-date tour kicks off Aug. 20 in Las Vegas and also includes shows in Denver, Nashville and Atlanta.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!" the group said in a statement. "If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!"

Tickets for the Boston show go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m.